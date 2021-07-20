CA State Senate

-
State Senator Connie Leyva made a statement Thursday amid growing concerns about systemic racism. Senator Connie Leyva of Chino, is urging the state of…
-
In spite of results so far that suggest a resounding defeat in his recall election last week, Southern California Democrat Josh Newman still showed up at…
-
The California Senate will swear in its first-ever female leader today (Wednesday) - and its first openly gay leader. As Capital Public Radio's Ben Adler…
-
A leading voice of the #MeToo movement at the California state Capitol - Los Angeles County Democratic Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia - faces further…
-
Former CA Senate Republican leader Dave Cogdill died over the weekend. He's being remembered with bipartisan praise for his role on a crucial budget deal…
-
Rural Republican state lawmakers want to transform the California state Senate so that it serves as a check on what they say is the runaway power of urban…
-
With Surprises being a staple of this election cycle, KVCR went looking into the financial disclosures of members of Congress from the Inland Empire. Lots…
-
In the wake of the Memorial Day weekend oil spill that still has parts of the coast shut down near Santa Barbara, the state Senate is taking action.…
-
The California Senate approved a measure on Monday that would repeal a rule limiting when families can receive additional state aid. Capital Public…
-
State Senator, Hannah-Beth Jackson of Santa Barbara has introduced a bill to align drone limits with other privacy laws. KVCR's Matt Guilhem reports.