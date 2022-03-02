New state bill aims to give parents more flexibility with California’s new universal transitional kindergarten program

Universal transitional kindergarten requires that all children four years of age be admitted to a preschool program by the 2025/2026 school year.

What Senator Connie Leyva’s bill, SB 976, does is ensure that parents have the option to send their child to a community-based preschool program and not just one based out of a public elementary school.

“This piece (SB-976) will allow all four year old’s to have transitional kindergarten, and their parents will be able to do what they need so they can keep working. I think this is the fix to a small problem,” said state senator Connie Leyva.

Leyva says supporting community-based providers and their employees is important and will ensure that they will not be forced to close due to declining enrollment.