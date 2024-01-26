2024 Elections

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.
San Bernardino's Ward 3 candidates were both invited to appear on January 25th before voters in the KVCR TV Studio for The People's Forum. Only one of the two candidates was there. KVCR's Jessica Greenwell was in attendance and has this story.