How to vote in San Bernardino County

How to Vote

Several early vote sites open tomorrow in San Bernardino County. The San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters’ Office has been open for early voting since Oct. 5. The Apple Valley Recreation Center, Ontario Conference Center, the Joshua Tree Community Center and Victorville City Hall will open at 10 a.m on Tuesday, Oct. 29. Any registered voter who resides in San Bernardino County can cast their ballot early at one of these locations.

Oct. 29 is the final day for residents to request a replacement ballot from the Registrar's office. Those in need of a new mail-in ballot can call or visit the office or any of the early vote sites.

Online voter registration ended last week, but residents are still able to register in-person at early vote sites or their polling place on election day. Those who register in person will be given a provisional ballot to cast their vote. Someone who registers at a polling place is considered a conditional voter until their registration information is verified by the Registrar’s Office. If the information is verified, the ballot is then counted.

In addition to early voting, residents can vote by mail. Mail-in ballots were sent out at the beginning of the month. Mail-in ballots must be dropped off at a polling place or in a dropbox by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Mail-in ballots will only be counted if they are postmarked by 8 p.m. on Nov. 5. And of course, people can always vote on Election Day at their polling place. Your polling place can be found on your mail-in ballot or at elections.sbcounty.gov/voting .

How Your Vote is Counted

California’s voting laws are strict and San Bernardino County only uses voting systems approved by the California Secretary of State. The tabulation machines are not connected to the internet.

“As we transport ballots, we have teams of two. We have sealed boxes. We log those boxes. We have a chain of custody, and that supports the election security process,” said Registrar of Voters Stephanie Shea.

The ballot counting machines are also tested for accuracy multiple times — before voting, during voting and after. The registrar’s office runs test ballots to check the tabulation machines. During voting, one percent of mail-in ballots and one percent of ballots from precincts are randomly selected and hand counted.

Voter signatures also go through a verification process. If there’s an issue with your ballot, the Registrar’s office will contact you. If you’re contacted, you will have until Nov. 30 to resolve the problem. According to the Registrar’s Office, the most common ballot issues include: an unsigned ballot, an issue with signature verification, or a First-time voter did not provide enough identification when registering to vote and must provide more proof. Voters may return an Unsigned Ballot Statement, Signature Verification Statement, or a copy of their ID by dropping a copy off at the Registrar of Voters office, by mail, by fax, or by emailing a photographed or scanned copy of the statement or ID.

Shea says the safety of voters and poll workers is a priority. The Registrar’s office partners with local law enforcement to ensure security at precincts.

“We plan with them. We have exercises. We're in constant communication,” said Shea.

Poll workers are also trained in de-escalation techniques.

Important Dates

October 29, 2024 Deadline to request a replacement mail ballot

November 5, 2024 Election Day – 2024 General Election

November 6, 2024 Canvass of the Election begins

December 3, 2024 Date to certify election results

