Calvert, Rollins head to rematch in November

In California’s 41st congressional district, it’s a rematch between Republican Congressman Ken Calvert and Democratic challenger Will Rollins.

Calvert is the incumbent who’s served in the House for three decades. Rollins is a former federal prosecutor. In third place was Democrat Anna Nevenic for a spot on the November ballot.

Calvert and Rollins are no strangers and first faced off in the 2022 midterms. Calvert won in the midterms by a small margin. Redistricting in 2022 to include Palm Springs and Palm Desert has made the district less conservative.

Rollins said that many voters he’s talked to share the same concerns.

“You care about neighborhood security, border security and paycheck security. You want mainstream over extreme. You want women to have the freedom to make decisions about their own bodies," Rollins said at his election party last night.

Among other things, Rollins supports a women’s right to have an abortion and wants to fight crime in the Inland Empire.

Meanwhile, Calvert wants to crackdown on undocumented immigration and address crime and inflation.

In a press release last night he said he’s quote “humbled by the outpouring of support.”

