Gavin Newsom signs new retail theft laws as voters weigh even tougher penalties

Governor Gavin Newsom signed ten bills on Friday targeting retail theft and vehicle burglaries. Newsom says the main focus of the bills is organized retail crime rings..

"The issue that is front and center in the consciousness of so many Californians. You see it online, social media, you see it on the nightly news. This goes to the heart of the issue and it does it in a thoughtful and judicious way."

California Republicans have accused Newsom of doing nothing to tackle retail theft during his time in office until public opinion forced his hand.

Newsom also used the signing ceremony to campaign against Proposition 36...a November ballot measure that imposes even harsher sentences on thieves and drug dealers.

His anti-Prop 36 stance goes against the sentiment of California residents according to a new poll that came out Friday. The survey by the Institute of Governor Studies at UC Berkeley shows 56 percent of voters are in favor of Prop 36...while just 23 percent are opposed.

