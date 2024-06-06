June 6: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

Lillian Vasquez speaks with Shaliyah Ben, Executive Director of the Native American Arts Center at Idyllwild Arts Academy. She’ll talk about the Native American Arts Festival Week held June 17-21. Then Lillian will visit San Bernardino Aquinas High School, and talk with Chris Barrows, President of the high school learn about their state-of-the-art facilities including their new Visual Arts Center and Stem Center. We’ll also hear from Alumnus Bill Lemann whose wife Janice Lemann was the force behind the Visual Art Center.

