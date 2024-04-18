© 2024 91.9 KVCR

Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

April 18: California’s Chief Service Officer Josh Fryday

By Lillian Vasquez,
Shareen Awad
Published April 18, 2024 at 4:13 PM PDT
State of California

Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with California’s Chief Service Officer Josh Fryday who leads service, volunteer, and civic engagement efforts throughout California. Josh oversees the California Volunteers, which launched the nation’s first statewide Climate Action Corps, College Corps, and Youth Jobs Corps - programs that help those who serve in the military pay for college and help to employ underserved youth across the state in critical issue areas.

For more information, visit https://www.californiavolunteers.ca.gov/

