Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with singer/songwriter Daniel Emmet. His new PBS Special is Simply the Best with Pia Toscano, airing on KVCR-TV. Daniel was a finalist on America’s Got Talent and will be performing in Rancho Mirage on March 6 at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa with the Desert Symphony.

To learn more about Daniel Emmet, visit https://danielemmet.com/

