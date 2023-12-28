December 28: M*A*S*H Actor Mike Farrell

Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with author, producer, director, writer, and actor Mike Farrell, best known for his role as Captain B.J. Hunnicutt on the television series M*A*S*H. Mike shares behind the scenes stories about M*A*S*H, including the story of how he was cast on the show. He recalls his early days as an actor, talks about his production company Farrell-Minoff Productions, and what he's doing now.

The upcoming two-hour television special M*A*S*H: The Comedy That Changed Television will feature never-before-seen behind-the-scenes footage, photos, and stories, and will honor and remember late members of the cast and crew through clips from the series and rare archive footage. The special will air on New Year’s Day - Monday, January 1 at 5 PM on FOX.

To learn more about Mike farrell, visit https://www.mikefarrell.site/