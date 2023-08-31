© 2023 91.9 KVCR

August 31: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

By Lillian Vasquez,
Shareen Awad
Published August 31, 2023 at 2:11 PM PDT

Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with actress and advocate Erin Gray. Erin began her long career as a model in her teens and went on to find success in the entertainment industry with roles such as Colonel Wilma Deering in Buck Rogers in the 25th Century and as Kate Summers-Stratton in the 80s sitcom Silver Spoons. Erin shares her story, as well as her passion for advocating for children as a board member of the Innocent Lives Foundation, whose mission is to identify anonymous child predators and help bring them to justice. Their Ending Child Exploitation Gala is September 23 at the Castaway in Burbank.

For more information about Erin Gray and the Innocent Lives Foundation, visit https://www.innocentlivesfoundation.org/our-team/erin-gray/

To learn more about the the Ending Child Exploitation Gala, visit https://secure.qgiv.com/for/theinnocentlivesfoundation/event/gala/

Lillian Vasquez
Shareen Awad
