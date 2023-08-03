August 3: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with Sam Gopinathan, Author of Connecting is Caring: Going Beyond the Call of Senior Care in the Silver Tsunami Era. The book sheds light on challenges faced by seniors and the importance of elevating senior care to ensure their well-being, dignity, and quality of life. Sam shares tips and recommendations for children of seniors, common mistakes, and stories of elder abuse.

To learn more about Sam Gopinathan and Connecting is Caring, visit https://www.newwavehomecare.com/about-us/sams-corner/