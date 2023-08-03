© 2023 91.9 KVCR

Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

August 3: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

By Lillian Vasquez
Published August 3, 2023 at 11:44 AM PDT

Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with Sam Gopinathan, Author of Connecting is Caring: Going Beyond the Call of Senior Care in the Silver Tsunami Era. The book sheds light on challenges faced by seniors and the importance of elevating senior care to ensure their well-being, dignity, and quality of life. Sam shares tips and recommendations for children of seniors, common mistakes, and stories of elder abuse.

To learn more about Sam Gopinathan and Connecting is Caring, visit https://www.newwavehomecare.com/about-us/sams-corner/

