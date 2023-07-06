© 2023 91.9 KVCR

Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

July 6: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

By Lillian Vasquez
Published July 6, 2023 at 1:51 PM PDT

Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with author, producer, director, writer, and actor Mike Farrell, best known for his role as Captain B.J. Hunnicutt on the television series M*A*S*H. Mike shares behind the scenes stories about M*A*S*H, including the story of how he was cast on the show. He recalls his early days as an actor, talks about his production company Farrell-Minoff Productions, and what he's doing now.

You can watch M*A*S*H on MeTV at https://www.metv.com/shows/m-a-s-h

