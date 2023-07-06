July 6: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez
Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with author, producer, director, writer, and actor Mike Farrell, best known for his role as Captain B.J. Hunnicutt on the television series M*A*S*H. Mike shares behind the scenes stories about M*A*S*H, including the story of how he was cast on the show. He recalls his early days as an actor, talks about his production company Farrell-Minoff Productions, and what he's doing now.
You can watch M*A*S*H on MeTV at https://www.metv.com/shows/m-a-s-h