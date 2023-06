Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with actor, impressionist, comedian, and voice-over artist Jim Meskimen. Jim was introduced to the world of entertainment at an early age, as his mother was Marion Ross of Happy Days fame. Jim talks about his many roles over the years, celebrity impressions, and one of his newest projects, The Big Door Prize, and his online course, “Becoming a Working Actor”.

To learn more about Jim Meskimen, visit jimmeskimen.com