June 22: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

By Lillian Vasquez
Published June 22, 2023 at 1:49 PM PDT
Redlands Theatre Festival
/

Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with Alexis Kassel, Production Stage Manager for the Redlands Theatre Festival, a non-profit that puts on theatrical performances in an open-air environment within Prospect Park during the summer season. The Redlands Theatre Festival is in its 51st season, with weekly performances through the end of July. Each season is centered around five shows in repertoire.

Also on the show, Lillian speaks with Congressman Mark Takano who represents the 39th District and The Cheech Artistic Director, and Maria Fernandez, about the one-year anniversary of the opening of The Cheech in Downtown Riverside. The "Cheech Collects: Anniversary Edition” is currently on display at the Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art & Culture.

For more information about the Redlands Theatre Festival, visit rtfseason.com

For more information about The Cheech, visit The Cheech - Riverside Art Museum

