Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

June 8: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

By Lillian Vasquez
Published June 8, 2023 at 2:10 PM PDT

Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with Bill Shumard, President Emeritus with the Special Olympics Southern California. Bill shares how the Special Olympics organization got started and the opportunities it has provided athletes with intellectual disabilities from all over the world.
The Law Enforcement Torch Run is a long-lasting tradition at the Special Olympic World Games where athletes and law enforcement officers run with the Torch throughout Germany. One of the athletes participating in the Torch Run is Special Olympic athlete Brett Laza, who will be representing the Inland Empire and Special Olympics Southern California in Berlin, Germany. Lillian speaks with Brett’s mother Kim Laza who shares what Special Olympics has meant for their family. Then Lillian has a conversation with Brett Laza before he heads off to Germany.

To learn more about Special Olympics Southern California, visit sosc.org

