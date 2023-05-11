© 2023 91.9 KVCR

Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

May 11: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

By Lillian Vasquez
Published May 11, 2023 at 2:11 PM PDT
Untitled design - 2023-05-11T140047.665.png

Lillian speaks with Major Isaias Braga with the Salvation Army of San Bernardino County. Major Braga shares the origins of the Salvation Army and the programs in place that serve the local population. National Salvation Army Week is recognized globally May 15 – 21 and aims to spread awareness about the charitable work that they do.

Also on the show, Lillian has a conversation with Drew Seldin, Co-Founder of Comic Con Revolution, May 20 and 21 at the Ontario Convention Center. Drew gives details about the event, including what to expect at a comic convention.

To learn more about the Salvation Army, visit https://sanbernardino.salvationarmy.org/san_bernardino_corps/

To learn more about Comic Con Revolution, visit https://www.comicconrevolution.com/ontario/index.php

