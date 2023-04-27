© 2023 91.9 KVCR

lifestyles.jpg
Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

April 27: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

By Lillian Vasquez
Published April 27, 2023 at 3:10 PM PDT
juggling the issues-1.png

Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with Matthew Kenslow, author of Juggling the Issues: Living with Asperger's Syndrome. Matthew was diagnosed with Asperger's syndrome when he was 6 years old. His book is a collection of candid, deeply personal short stories from his life. In it, he describes many issues that people with autism and Asperger’s face daily, as well as the positive aspects. His mission is to increase awareness and understanding of those with live with different abilities.

To learn more, visit https://www.amazon.com/Juggling-Issues-Living-Aspergers-Syndrome/dp/1581697112

Tags
Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez Lifestyles
