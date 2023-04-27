April 27: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with Matthew Kenslow, author of Juggling the Issues: Living with Asperger's Syndrome. Matthew was diagnosed with Asperger's syndrome when he was 6 years old. His book is a collection of candid, deeply personal short stories from his life. In it, he describes many issues that people with autism and Asperger’s face daily, as well as the positive aspects. His mission is to increase awareness and understanding of those with live with different abilities.

To learn more, visit https://www.amazon.com/Juggling-Issues-Living-Aspergers-Syndrome/dp/1581697112