Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

March 2: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

By Lillian Vasquez
Published March 2, 2023 at 1:58 PM PST
Stuart Sumida.png

Animation consultant and Cal State University San Bernardino Biology Professor Dr. Stuart Sumida talks about some of the projects he's worked on and the process of translating the realistic and precise movements and behaviors of animals onto the big screen. Dr. Sumida is an expert in animal anatomy and paleontology and has worked as a consultant on over 70 animated films and video games, including on The Lion King, Pixar’s Soul, Oscar-nominated Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, and the Horizon video game series.

To learn more about Dr. Stuart Sumida, visit https://www.stuartsumida.com/

Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez
Lillian Vasquez
