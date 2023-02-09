February 9: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with author, UCR Distinguished Professor, and Chair of UC Riverside’s Department of Creative Writing, Tom Lutz. Tom shares details about UCR’s 46th Annual Writers Week, February 13-16. He talks about some of the celebrated authors that will be a part of it and also discusses his background as a writer and some of the books he has written.

To learn more about UCR’s 46th Annual Writers Week, visit https://events.ucr.edu/event/writers-week-2023

To learn more about Tom Lutz, visit https://www.tomlutzwriter.com/