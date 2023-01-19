January 19: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

Today on Lifestyles, Lillian is in conversation with Shalita Tillman, CalWorks and Workforce Development Department Manager on the campus of San Bernardino Valley College. Shalita talks about the CalWorks program’s mission to help individuals who receive cash aid achieve their educational and career goals. She talks about who qualifies for the program and the services they provide, including their Professional Clothing Closet. Also on the show, Lillian gets out of the studio and heads down the road to the city of Temecula to speak with two parents whose daughter’s artwork is on display at the The Gallery at The Merc in Temecula. Sydney Edmond is an award-winning artist who has autism and apraxia. Her exhibit at The Merc is called “Passionate Voices” and represents people who are passionate about their culture, politics, and humanity. Sydney’s exhibit will be available for viewing until January 29.

To learn more about SBVC's CalWorks Program, visit https://www.valleycollege.edu/student-services/specialized-counseling-services/occupational-advancement/calworks-detail.php

To learn more about Sydney Edmond and her art, visit www.facebook.com/SydneysArtWithAnAutisticTwist/

For more information about Sydney's exhibit at The Gallery at The Merc, visit https://temeculaca.gov/1227/Galleries

