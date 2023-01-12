© 2023 91.9 KVCR

lifestyles.jpg
Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

January 12: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

By Lillian Vasquez
Published January 12, 2023 at 1:34 PM PST
BSN Jan 12 LLV.png

Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with Robin Riddle, CEO of the Brain Support Network, a non-profit organization that focuses on brain donation for those challenged with Parkinsonisms, Lewy Body Dementia and other types of dementia. The project’s key focus is working to fight back against neurodegeneration and support neurological research. This show is inspired by a longtime listener and supporter who is no longer with us.

To learn more about Brain Support Network, visit https://www.brainsupportnetwork.org/

