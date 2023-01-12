January 12: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with Robin Riddle, CEO of the Brain Support Network, a non-profit organization that focuses on brain donation for those challenged with Parkinsonisms, Lewy Body Dementia and other types of dementia. The project’s key focus is working to fight back against neurodegeneration and support neurological research. This show is inspired by a longtime listener and supporter who is no longer with us.

To learn more about Brain Support Network, visit https://www.brainsupportnetwork.org/