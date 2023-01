Today on Lifestyles, Gabriel Maldonado, CEO of TruEvolution, discusses the non-profit organization which serves the LGBTQ population, with a focus on housing, behavioral health, and HIV health services. Gabriel shares some of the many projects and programs that TruEvolution offers and discusses Project Legacy, a 49-bed campus that will provide healthcare, job training, and housing.

For more information about TruEvolution, visit truevolution.org