December 1: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

Today on Lifestyles, we’re getting into the Christmas spirit! Lillian speaks with local children’s author Helle Brisson who recently released her first children’s book, Rasmoose the Christmas Moose. Helle shares how the story teaches children the importance of kindness, overcoming insecurities, and making new friends. Also on the show, Lillian speaks with Karli Maxfield, marketing director for the YMCA of the East Valley. Their upcoming Holiday Home Tour gives the community a glimpse into the beautiful and often historic homes of Redlands and raises money for the Legal Aid Clinic.

For more information about Rasmoose the Christmas Moose, visit https://www.hellebooks.com/

For more information about the YMCA Holiday Home Tour, visit https://ymcahometour.org/