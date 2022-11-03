© 2022 91.9 KVCR

November 3: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

Published November 3, 2022 at 1:42 PM PDT
llv nov 3.png

November is National Native American Heritage Month. Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with Karissa Valencia, creator, executive producer, and showrunner for the new Netflix preschool children’s series Spirit Rangers. Inspired by stories from Native American tribes, Spirit Rangers follows the adventures of Kodi, Summer, and Eddy Skycedar, Chumash/Cowlitz siblings who transform into animals to help protect the land and spirits of the national park they call home in California. Karissa is the first California Native American showrunner and shares why it was important to create this series and what she hopes kids and adults alike will learn it.

For more information about Spirit Rangers, visit https://www.netflix.com/title/81098500

Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez
Lillian Vasquez
