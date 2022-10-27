October 27: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with television and radio host, author, and travel expert Rick Steves about the new six-part miniseries Rick Steves Art of Europe, which looks at the entire span of European art history, beginning in prehistoric Europe, Egypt, and ancient Greece. Rick shares his experience shooting with a three-man crew all over Europe, capturing the story of Europe's art and architecture.

To learn more about Rick Steves Art of Europe, visit https://www.ricksteves.com/watch-read-listen/video/tv-show/art