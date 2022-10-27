© 2022 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
lifestyles.jpg
Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

October 27: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

Published October 27, 2022 at 12:15 PM PDT
Television and radio host, author, and travel expert Rick Steves talks about his new 6-hour series Rick Steves Art of Europe.

Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with television and radio host, author, and travel expert Rick Steves about the new six-part miniseries Rick Steves Art of Europe, which looks at the entire span of European art history, beginning in prehistoric Europe, Egypt, and ancient Greece. Rick shares his experience shooting with a three-man crew all over Europe, capturing the story of Europe's art and architecture.

To learn more about Rick Steves Art of Europe, visit https://www.ricksteves.com/watch-read-listen/video/tv-show/art

Tags
Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez Lifestyles
Stay Connected
Lillian Vasquez
See stories by Lillian Vasquez