© 2022 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
lifestyles.jpg
Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

October 13: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

Published October 13, 2022 at 2:25 PM PDT
UCR ARTS Christina Fernandez web.png
Courtesy of the artist and Gallery Luisotti, Los Angeles
/
Christina Fernandez, Self-portrait, 2019/ Christina Fernandez, Lavanderia #1, 2002 from the series Lavanderia

Today on Lifestyles, as part of Hispanic Heritage Month, Lillian speaks with photographer Christina Fernandez, the talent behind the landmark exhibition Christina Fernandez: Multiple Exposures at UCR Arts, located in Downtown Riverside at the California Museum of Photography. Christina shares in depth about her collection and the stories she tells through images that explore migration, labor, gender, and her Mexican-American identity. Lillian also has a conversation with Joanna Szupinska, Senior Curator at the California Museum of Photography, to learn more about the exhibition, which threads together works from over the past 30 years.

The exhibition is open through February 5, 2023. A gallery tour with Christina Fernandez will take place on December 3, 2022 at 11am. The tour is open to the public.

To learn more about Christina Fernandez: Multiple Exposures, visit https://ucrarts.ucr.edu/exhibitions/christina-fernandez-multiple-exposures/

Tags
Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez Lifestyles
Stay Connected
Lillian Vasquez
See stories by Lillian Vasquez