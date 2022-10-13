October 13: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

Today on Lifestyles, as part of Hispanic Heritage Month, Lillian speaks with photographer Christina Fernandez, the talent behind the landmark exhibition Christina Fernandez: Multiple Exposures at UCR Arts, located in Downtown Riverside at the California Museum of Photography. Christina shares in depth about her collection and the stories she tells through images that explore migration, labor, gender, and her Mexican-American identity. Lillian also has a conversation with Joanna Szupinska, Senior Curator at the California Museum of Photography, to learn more about the exhibition, which threads together works from over the past 30 years.

The exhibition is open through February 5, 2023. A gallery tour with Christina Fernandez will take place on December 3, 2022 at 11am. The tour is open to the public.

To learn more about Christina Fernandez: Multiple Exposures, visit https://ucrarts.ucr.edu/exhibitions/christina-fernandez-multiple-exposures/