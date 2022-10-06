October 6: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

For Hispanic Heritage Month, Lillian speaks with local author Annette Chavez Macias about her newest book, Big Chicas Don’t Cry. The book takes place in Southern California and is loosely based on the Inland Empire, where Annette grew up. Annette shares how she followed her childhood dream of becoming an author and how she shifted from romance novelist to writing a book about four cousins who navigate the meaning of family over the course of one year.

For more information about Annette Chavez Macias, visit https://authorannette.com/