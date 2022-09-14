September 15: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with San Bernardino Superior Court Judge John Pacheco. Judge Pacheco shares the historical significance of one of the earliest successful desegregation cases, Lopez v. Seccombe, decided in San Bernardino in 1944. The re-enactment of the case is at Mitla Café in San Bernardino, Thursday, September 15 from 12:00pm to 1:30pm. Judge Pacheco also talks about ABOTA, the American Board of Trial Advocates, and the James Otis lecture.

For more information about ABOTA, visit https://sb-r.cal-abota.org/events.asp#1556

To attend the James Otis Lecture Re-enactment of the Lopez v. Seccombe via Zoom, register with the QR code below: