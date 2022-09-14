© 2022 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
lifestyles.jpg
Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

September 15: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

Published September 14, 2022 at 5:30 PM PDT
llv sept 15 new.png

Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with San Bernardino Superior Court Judge John Pacheco. Judge Pacheco shares the historical significance of one of the earliest successful desegregation cases, Lopez v. Seccombe, decided in San Bernardino in 1944. The re-enactment of the case is at Mitla Café in San Bernardino, Thursday, September 15 from 12:00pm to 1:30pm. Judge Pacheco also talks about ABOTA, the American Board of Trial Advocates, and the James Otis lecture.

For more information about ABOTA, visit https://sb-r.cal-abota.org/events.asp#1556

To attend the James Otis Lecture Re-enactment of the Lopez v. Seccombe via Zoom, register with the QR code below:

Otis Lecture Series 2022 Flyer.png

Tags

Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez Lifestyles
Stay Connected
Lillian Vasquez
See stories by Lillian Vasquez