© 2022 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
lifestyles.jpg
Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

September 8: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

Published September 8, 2022 at 4:09 PM PDT
steven t.png

Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with author Steven Taibbi about his book Grateful Guilt: Living in the Shadow of My Heart, a true story about perseverance and determination. The book details Steven's true life story as a two-time heart donor recipient. He shares what it was like spending so much time in the hospital as a child and what it means to be the recipient of a new heart. He also talks about organ donation and why it was important for him to write his book.

For more information, visit gratefulguilt.com

Tags

Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez Lifestyles
Stay Connected
Lillian Vasquez
See stories by Lillian Vasquez