September 8: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with author Steven Taibbi about his book Grateful Guilt: Living in the Shadow of My Heart, a true story about perseverance and determination. The book details Steven's true life story as a two-time heart donor recipient. He shares what it was like spending so much time in the hospital as a child and what it means to be the recipient of a new heart. He also talks about organ donation and why it was important for him to write his book.

For more information, visit gratefulguilt.com

