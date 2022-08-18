August 18: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with local author Dwayne Ratleff about his book Dancing to the Lyrics. It’s a coming of age tale based on Dwayne’s childhood. Dwayne shares his experiences growing up as a black gay child in Baltimore in the 1960s. He talks about the people he encountered and lessons learned along the way that helped him to persevere in the face of hardship.

Also on the show, Lillian shares a pet story submitted by one of our members for the Your Story, Your Station theme It’s A Pet’s Life!

And Thursday, August 25 is California Public Radio Day! KVCR staff will be live in person at IEHP, who will be sponsoring us. Join us at two IEHP Community Resource Center locations – Riverside from 8-10am and San Bernardino from 2-5:30pm.

For more information about Dwayne Ratleff and Dancing to the Lyrics, click here

To submit your story about a family vacation or for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, email KVCRoutreach@kvcr.org

