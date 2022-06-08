June 9: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with Tremaine Mitchell, Executive Director of Youth Action Project. Tremaine talks about their mission and the variety of services they offer for underserved youth in Riverside and San Bernardino Counties. Tremaine also shares the programs they have in place, including Young Workers, Young Leaders, and Young Scholars. Then Lillian has a conversation with Lue Dowdy with the Juneteenth Committee of San Bernardino. They’re presenting the Juneteenth Celebration of Freedom, a family fun event taking place on Saturday, June 18. Lue shares what the holiday represents and what attendees can look forward to at the event, which takes place at San Bernardino Valley College.

For more information about Youth Action project, visit youthactionproject.org

For more information about Juneteenth Celebration of Freedom, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/juneteenth-a-celebration-of-freedom-tickets-315796725507