Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with writer, producer, director, and award-winning actor Joe Mantegna. Joe discusses his roles on stage, in film, and on television, including his new show As We See It, which is now streaming on Amazon Prime. He shares his personal autism story and talks about his daughter Mia and her involvement in the film industry.

