September 9: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with Mayor Mike Lara of Beaumont for Mayor’s Movie Moments. Mayor Lara talks about his five favorite movies and shares some interesting facts about Beaumont. Also on the show, Lillian talks to Donald Harris with the San Bernardino Department of Behavioral Health. Donald shares information about the upcoming Healing, Prevention, and Poetry project, taking place throughout September, National Recovery Month. This collaboration with San Bernardino Valley College aims to bring awareness about issues surrounding drugs and alcohol in the community. Community members are invited to take part in two poetry workshops and attend Poetry Night on September 30, on the campus of Valley College

For more information about Mayor Mike Lara and the city of Beaumont, visit https://www.beaumontca.gov/929/Mayor-Mike-Lara

Healing, Prevention, and Poetry events:

Crafting a Poem Workshop 1: Sept 20 & 21 4:00-5:00pm

Performing a Poem Workshop 2: Sept 27 & 28 4:00-5:00pm

To sign up for the workshops, email Donald Harris at dharris@dbh.sbcounty.gov

Poetry Reading Event: September 30 6:00 pm at SBVC Auditorium

If you or someone you know is struggling with recovery, you can call the Screening and Referral Assessment Center at 888-743-1478 or 800-968-2636.

You can also search for keywords 'substance use disorder and recovery services' or click here