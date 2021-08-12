© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
lifestyles.jpg
Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

August 12: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

Published August 12, 2021 at 2:14 PM PDT
jill johnson-young rebel.jpg

Today On Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with therapist, widow, wife, and author Jill Johnson-Young. Jill talks about her experiences with grief while dealing with the loss of not one, but two spouses. She wrote her new book, A Rebellious Widow, as a guide for those navigating terminal illness, death, and loss. Jill shares her thoughts on the grieving process and not being bound by widow rules, while stressing the importance of being prepared for what’s to come.

For more information about Jill Johnson-Young, visit jilljohnsonyoung.com

Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez
Stay Connected
Lillian Vasquez
See stories by Lillian Vasquez