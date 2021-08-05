August 5: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with Mayor Kevin Bash of Norco about his five favorite movies, for the long-running segment Mayor's Movie Moments. Mayor Bash also shares some interesting facts about Norco, Horsetown USA. Also on the show, KVCR intern Jamaal Willis has a conversation with California State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond about the importance of teen vaccinations, as students head back into the classroom.

For more information about Mayor Bash and the City of Norco, visit http://www.norco.ca.us/government/council/biography/Kevin_Bash.asp

For more information about California State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond, visit https://www.cde.ca.gov/eo/bo/tt/