KVC-Arts 3/8/26 - Janell Strube & Adelaide: Painter of the Revolution

Adélaïde Labille-Guiard was a painter in 18th century France, when women were barely recognized, and for the most part, not welcomed as such. Despite this, she ended up being amongst the first, and very FEW women to be admitted to the Royal Academy of Painting and Sculpture. David Fleming speaks with Janell Strube, author of Adelaide: Painter of the Revolution. This work of historical fiction takes place leading up to the French Revolution... though the prologue begins at the absolute HEIGHT... and in the heart... of one of the major revolts in 1793, much like an action movie drawing you right in!