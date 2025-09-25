KVC-Arts 9/7/25 - Episode #600 - With Eva Mikhailovna

For KVC-Arts #600 I thought it fitting to feature Eva Mikhailovna once again. I first met Eva in late 2015 and had her on the show in early 2016. She's been on the show several times since highlighting various albums, videos and more. For show #600 she and I will be discussing some of the various types bands she's currently performing with (or as), a VERY new song/video which is part of an album to be released down the road, Kully Stiles, some other recordings and more... SUCH a wonderful and much appreciated conversation yet again. I couldn't ask for a more special #600.