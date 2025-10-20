KVC-Arts 10/19/25 - Day of the Dead Color Run and Festival created by Division 9 Gallery curator, Cosmé Cordova

On this episode of KVC-Arts, Adam Rainey Ruiz talks to the curator of the Division 9 Gallery, Cosmé Cordova. We’ll hear about Cosmé’s history as an artist, the work he has done since establishing the Division 9 Gallery in 1999, and what to expect at the Day of the Dead Color Run on 10/25/25 as well as the Day of the Dead Festival that takes place from 11/1-2/25.

If you are interested in signing up for the run or an alter, or want to more the links are:

Riverside Dead of the Dead Color Run- https://runsignup.com/Race/CA/Riverside/RaincrossColorRun