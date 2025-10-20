© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KVC-Arts

KVC-Arts 10/19/25 - Day of the Dead Color Run and Festival created by Division 9 Gallery curator, Cosmé Cordova

By Adam Rainey-Ruiz
Published October 20, 2025 at 9:01 PM PDT

On this episode of KVC-Arts, Adam Rainey Ruiz talks to the curator of the Division 9 Gallery, Cosmé Cordova. We’ll hear about Cosmé’s history as an artist, the work he has done since establishing the Division 9 Gallery in 1999, and what to expect at the Day of the Dead Color Run on 10/25/25 as well as the Day of the Dead Festival that takes place from 11/1-2/25.

If you are interested in signing up for the run or an alter, or want to more the links are:

Riverside Dead of the Dead Color Run- https://runsignup.com/Race/CA/Riverside/RaincrossColorRun

Riverside Day of the Dead Festival-https://www.instagram.com/riversidedayofthedead/

Tags
KVC-Arts KVC-ArtsFeatured
Adam Rainey-Ruiz
See stories by Adam Rainey-Ruiz
More Episodes