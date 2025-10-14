KVC-Arts 10/5/25 - Mark Volman, The Turltles, The Mothers of Invention and More

Mark Volman, Howard Kaylan, and Jim Pons (of The Turtles) were with Frank Zappa'a Mothers of Invention for only around two years, though the amount of recordings released would make you think it was MUCH longer. Their time with Zappa ended MUCH earlier than intended as well.

I was fortunate to speak with Volman several years ago as he was getting ready to perform in the "Happy Together Tour" in this region. We spoke about working with students and becoming a professor (after taking 32 years between starting and finishing his bachelor's), his time with Zappa, and touching briefly on Flo and Eddie, which came about because they weren't allowed to use their own names. Yeah. They signed THAT kind of contract.

Revisiting my conversation with Mark Volman, who passed away September 5th at the age of 78.