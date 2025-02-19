© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Free financial and estate planning seminar at KVCR. For more information, click here.
KVC-Arts

KVC-Arts 2/16/25 - Michael Feinstein

By David Fleming
Published February 19, 2025 at 12:07 PM PST

Michael Feinstein has been bringing The Great American Songbook to listeners for decades! So much more, really. He's no stranger to the area, and will be at McCallum Theatre March 1st, with "Because of You: My Tribute to Tony Bennett." On the 2nd, down to San Diego. David Fleming speaks with Michael about Bennett - the music, the stylistic approach, the story telling aspect... We'll also hear about Gershwin, both George and Ira. Feinstein was Ira's assistant for some 6 years and has a few stories. Among those - having uncovered some otherwise lost Gershwin tunes!

Tags
KVC-Arts KVC-ArtsFeatured
David Fleming
See stories by David Fleming
Related Content
  • KVC-Arts 3/24/24 — Jazz Vocalist Jonathan Karrant
    David Fleming
    Jonathan Karrant has been on KVC-Arts several times now, and with several upcoming performances in our region, David Fleming has re-packaged his first interview with Jonathan. This serves as a wonderful introduction to a man with impeccable discs, and a phenomenal onstage delivery of story through song.
  • KVC-Arts 12/4/22 - An introduction to jazz singer, Jonathan Karrant
    David Fleming
    David Fleming speaks with jazz vocalist Jonathan Karrant, focusing mainly on his release, "On and On." The track listing on this disc is QUITE wonderful with a mix of jazz standards - some of which you may only know of as instrumentals. Also some mainstream pop, and just a touch of Sinatra. Now imagine all of these with impeccable arrangements, timing, and delivery with a small-group jazz setting. That's "On and On."More at jonathankarrant.com
  • KVC-Arts 11/19/23 - Jonathan Karrant - His Most Recent Release, "Eclectic"
    David Fleming
    David Fleming speaks with jazz vocalist Jonathan Karrant, mainly focusing on his newest release, "Eclectic." Once again we get a few sweet, sweet takes on a couple of standards (but again, not the overly used), as well as pop songs transformed into what should be some of the new jazz standards, and several which really paints Jonathan Karrant as not just a singer with a fantastic sense of arrangement and delivery, but also - a storyteller!
More Episodes