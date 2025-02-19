KVC-Arts 2/16/25 - Michael Feinstein

Michael Feinstein has been bringing The Great American Songbook to listeners for decades! So much more, really. He's no stranger to the area, and will be at McCallum Theatre March 1st, with "Because of You: My Tribute to Tony Bennett." On the 2nd, down to San Diego. David Fleming speaks with Michael about Bennett - the music, the stylistic approach, the story telling aspect... We'll also hear about Gershwin, both George and Ira. Feinstein was Ira's assistant for some 6 years and has a few stories. Among those - having uncovered some otherwise lost Gershwin tunes!