KVC-Arts 12/4/22 - An introduction to jazz singer, Jonathan Karrant
David Fleming speaks with jazz vocalist Jonathan Karrant, focusing mainly on his release, "On and On." The track listing on this disc is QUITE wonderful with a mix of jazz standards - some of which you may only know of as instrumentals. Also some mainstream pop, and just a touch of Sinatra. Now imagine all of these with impeccable arrangements, timing, and delivery with a small-group jazz setting. That's "On and On."
More at jonathankarrant.com