KVC-Arts 11/19/23 - Jonathan Karrant - His Most Recent Release, "Eclectic"
David Fleming speaks with jazz vocalist Jonathan Karrant, mainly focusing on his newest release, "Eclectic." Once again we get a few sweet, sweet takes on a couple of standards (but again, not the overly used), as well as pop songs transformed into what should be some of the new jazz standards, and several which really paints Jonathan Karrant as not just a singer with a fantastic sense of arrangement and delivery, but also - a storyteller!