KVC-Arts 12/11/22 - Jazz Vocalist Jonathan Karrant, & His Holiday Release, Christmas Wish

By David Fleming
Published December 13, 2022 at 12:08 PM PST
Jonathan karrant ChristmasWish_cover.jpg

David Fleming speaks once again with jazz singer Jonathan Karrant. We got an introduction to him with his release ON AND ON, and now – a look at his VERY recent holiday cd - Christmas Wish, which begins with one which is more for the Winter, than the actual holiday, and follows through with a wonderful variety of Christmas music, though for the most part, avoiding some of the tunes you here everywhere else, and also sharing with us memories of his childhood Christmas.

More at jonathankarrant.com

David Fleming
David Fleming is from Murray, Kentucky. Between college, David worked for the Public Affairs Division of the USS Ranger’s radio and television station. He has served with NPR member stations for over 30 years and also works as a visual artist specializing in temporary Sharpie tattoos. Hear David Fleming weekdays on All Things Considered.
