KVC-Arts 12/11/22 - Jazz Vocalist Jonathan Karrant, & His Holiday Release, Christmas Wish

David Fleming speaks once again with jazz singer Jonathan Karrant. We got an introduction to him with his release ON AND ON, and now – a look at his VERY recent holiday cd - Christmas Wish, which begins with one which is more for the Winter, than the actual holiday, and follows through with a wonderful variety of Christmas music, though for the most part, avoiding some of the tunes you here everywhere else, and also sharing with us memories of his childhood Christmas.

More at jonathankarrant.com