KVC-Arts 9/8/24 - Damian McGinty, of Celtic Thunder

Damian McGinty, while a part of the original lineup of Celtic Thunder, at the of 14 was not part of the original intention of the group. Still, he was with the band for a number of years. A brief hiatus gave us a stint on the TV show Glee, as well as some solo works…

And he's part of the lineup once again with Celtic Thunder current tour with several stops in the region, including Riverside on the 13th.

David Fleming spoke with Damian about Glee, and of course his time with Celtic Thunder as a child AND as an adult. We'll hear about some of his solo recordings in a near future show.