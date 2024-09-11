© 2024 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KVC-Arts

KVC-Arts 9/8/24 - Damian McGinty, of Celtic Thunder

By David Fleming
Published September 11, 2024 at 3:25 PM PDT

Damian McGinty, while a part of the original lineup of Celtic Thunder, at the of 14 was not part of the original intention of the group. Still, he was with the band for a number of years. A brief hiatus gave us a stint on the TV show Glee, as well as some solo works…

And he's part of the lineup once again with Celtic Thunder current tour with several stops in the region, including Riverside on the 13th.
David Fleming spoke with Damian about Glee, and of course his time with Celtic Thunder as a child AND as an adult. We'll hear about some of his solo recordings in a near future show.

Tags
KVC-Arts KVC-ArtsFeatured
David Fleming
David Fleming is from Murray, Kentucky. Between college, David worked for the Public Affairs Division of the USS Ranger’s radio and television station. He has served with NPR member stations for over 30 years and also works as a visual artist specializing in temporary Sharpie tattoos. Hear David Fleming weekdays on All Things Considered.
See stories by David Fleming