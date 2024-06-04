KVC-Arts 5/12/24 - Osaka Popstar's New Release in Tandem With a New Comic Book, Sweetie Candy Vigilante

SUCH a pleasure to speak with John Cafiero!

The first time I encountered him was when he produced “Dr. Demento Covered in Punk!” Presented as a radio program in two discs, it features classic Dr. Demento artists doing punk songs, along with punk bands performing Dr. Demento staples! SO good!

One of the bands on Dr Demento Covered in Punk was Cafiero’s band, Osaka Popstar… and I quickly became a big fan! I interviewed John again when he released Osaka Popstar and the American Legends of Punk, along with a REALLLLLLY cool EP, Ear Candy, containing the Osaka Popstar amped up but true to the original take on I Think I Love You,, Sugar, Sugar, and more.

We spoke again QUITE recently to talk about a comic he and his wife produce, Sweetie Candy Vigilante, and the Osaka Popstar release of the tune go along with Vol 2 - issue three coming in June I believe. The song is an Osaka Popstar’d take on an old children’s song we once got from Rosemary Clooney!?!