© 2024 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KVC-Arts

KVC-Arts 5/12/24 - Osaka Popstar's New Release in Tandem With a New Comic Book, Sweetie Candy Vigilante

Published June 4, 2024 at 2:51 PM PDT

SUCH a pleasure to speak with John Cafiero!

The first time I encountered him was when he produced “Dr. Demento Covered in Punk!” Presented as a radio program in two discs, it features classic Dr. Demento artists doing punk songs, along with punk bands performing Dr. Demento staples! SO good!

One of the bands on Dr Demento Covered in Punk was Cafiero’s band, Osaka Popstar… and I quickly became a big fan! I interviewed John again when he released Osaka Popstar and the American Legends of Punk, along with a REALLLLLLY cool EP, Ear Candy, containing the Osaka Popstar amped up but true to the original take on I Think I Love You,, Sugar, Sugar, and more.

We spoke again QUITE recently to talk about a comic he and his wife produce, Sweetie Candy Vigilante, and the Osaka Popstar release of the tune go along with Vol 2 - issue three coming in June I believe. The song is an Osaka Popstar’d take on an old children’s song we once got from Rosemary Clooney!?!

KVC-Arts
Related Content
  • KVC-Arts 2/5/23 - John Cafiero & Osaka Popstar's "Ear Candy"
    David Fleming
    This is an extremely fun one with David Fleming in conversation with John Cafiero, of Osaka Popstar. David first interviewed Cafiero alongside Dr Demento talking about "Dr Demento - Covered In Punk," an INCREDIBLE collection of punk artists covering Dr Demento staples, and some artists known through Dr Demento covering some classic punk! Cafiero produced and performed this on this one. This edition of KVC-Arts is a rebroadcast from May of 2022, when Osaka Popstar re-released their first album, and also released "Ear Candy," an EXTREMELY fun EP with a punk treatment of a few mega hits by some bands which weren't quite real. The Partridge Family's "I Think I Love You," The Archies' "Sugar Sugar," and a lost tune from the Monkees. There's also an Osaka Popstar original with a video starring Fred Armisen, though in animated form.
  • KVC-Arts 6/19/22 - John Cafiero, and Osaka Popstar & The American Legends of Punk
    David Fleming
    David Fleming welcomes back John Cafiero, of Osaka Popstar. He was on not too long ago to talk about the new EP, EAR CANDY. On this edition of the program, we’ll hear about the rerelease of Osaka Popstar and the American Legends of Punk – and once again – some REALLY fun covers.
  • Arts
    4/1/20 - Dr. Demento's Covered in Punk, Shaun Wayans
    This KVC-Arts begins with Lillian Vasquez in conversation with comedian, actor, producer and more - Shaun Wayans. Then it's David Fleming speaking with…