KVC-Arts 2/5/23 - John Cafiero & Osaka Popstar's "Ear Candy"

By David Fleming
Published February 9, 2023 at 5:12 PM PST
osaka popstar ear candy.jpg

This is an extremely fun one with David Fleming in conversation with John Cafiero, of Osaka Popstar. David first interviewed Cafiero alongside Dr Demento talking about "Dr Demento - Covered In Punk," an INCREDIBLE collection of punk artists covering Dr Demento staples, and some artists known through Dr Demento covering some classic punk! Cafiero produced and performed this on this one.

This edition of KVC-Arts is a rebroadcast from May of 2022, when Osaka Popstar re-released their first album, and also released "Ear Candy," an EXTREMELY fun EP with a punk treatment of a few mega hits by some bands which weren't quite real. The Partridge Family's "I Think I Love You," The Archies' "Sugar Sugar," and a lost tune from the Monkees. There's also an Osaka Popstar original with a video starring Fred Armisen, though in animated form.

KVC-Arts
David Fleming
David Fleming is from Murray, Kentucky. Between college, David worked for the Public Affairs Division of the USS Ranger’s radio and television station. He has served with NPR member stations for over 30 years and also works as a visual artist specializing in temporary Sharpie tattoos. Hear David Fleming weekdays on All Things Considered.
