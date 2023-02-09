KVC-Arts 2/5/23 - John Cafiero & Osaka Popstar's "Ear Candy"

This is an extremely fun one with David Fleming in conversation with John Cafiero, of Osaka Popstar. David first interviewed Cafiero alongside Dr Demento talking about "Dr Demento - Covered In Punk," an INCREDIBLE collection of punk artists covering Dr Demento staples, and some artists known through Dr Demento covering some classic punk! Cafiero produced and performed this on this one.

This edition of KVC-Arts is a rebroadcast from May of 2022, when Osaka Popstar re-released their first album, and also released "Ear Candy," an EXTREMELY fun EP with a punk treatment of a few mega hits by some bands which weren't quite real. The Partridge Family's "I Think I Love You," The Archies' "Sugar Sugar," and a lost tune from the Monkees. There's also an Osaka Popstar original with a video starring Fred Armisen, though in animated form.