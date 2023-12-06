© 2023 91.9 KVCR

KVC-Arts

KVC-Arts 12/3/23 - Yngwie Malmsteen, Parabellum, Blue Lightning & More

By David Fleming
Published December 6, 2023 at 2:50 PM PST

David Fleming speaks with Yngwie Malmsteen once again. On this edition of the program they touch on his newest, called "Parabellum." A PHENOMENAL release. We spoke a lot about his release prior to "Parabellum," "Blue Lightning." Three original tracks, the rest being covers which were not traditional blues tunes, but rather rock and pop tunes which leaned heavily in that direction. As he said, "It's not blues per se, but it's BLUESY," with covers of The Beatles, Clapton, ZZ Top, Hendrix and more. All with a hard, heavy drive, with an Yngwie stamp (to say the least). Just incredible! We also spoke about a really cool night sharing the stage with Steve Vai, an evening filled with incredible talent, and at time great humor.

David Fleming
David Fleming is from Murray, Kentucky. Between college, David worked for the Public Affairs Division of the USS Ranger’s radio and television station. He has served with NPR member stations for over 30 years and also works as a visual artist specializing in temporary Sharpie tattoos. Hear David Fleming weekdays on All Things Considered.
