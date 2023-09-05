© 2023 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KVC-Arts

KVC-Arts 9/3/23 - Yngwie Malmsteen

By David Fleming
Published September 5, 2023 at 5:39 PM PDT

David Fleming speaks with Yngwie Malmsteen, one of the forerunners and driving forces behind neo-classical hard rock or metal. That’s not to disregard Ritchie Blackmore, of Deep Purple and Rainbow. But we’ll get to him and this obvious influence. Yngwie has several dates in our region QUITE soon – details a bit later. We'll also hear about much of his history, including his first solo release, as well as the band which got him to the US from Sweden. More at yngwiemalmsteen.com

KVC-Arts
David Fleming
See stories by David Fleming