KVC-Arts 5/7/23 - Brett Newski & "Friend Rock"

We were introduced to Brett Newski through the book "It's Hard To Be A Person," and the accompanying soundtrack. We also heard about Brett's podcast, "Dirt From the Road," featuring conversations with musicians talking about some of the horrific experiences on the road. Many folks who've been a part of Dirt From the Road are now a part of Newski's latest - "Friend Rock," with a different guest on each track. David Fleming speaks with Brett about the disc and more.