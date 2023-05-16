© 2023 91.9 KVCR

KVC-Arts 5/7/23 - Brett Newski & "Friend Rock"

By David Fleming
Published May 16, 2023 at 4:27 PM PDT
We were introduced to Brett Newski through the book "It's Hard To Be A Person," and the accompanying soundtrack. We also heard about Brett's podcast, "Dirt From the Road," featuring conversations with musicians talking about some of the horrific experiences on the road. Many folks who've been a part of Dirt From the Road are now a part of Newski's latest - "Friend Rock," with a different guest on each track. David Fleming speaks with Brett about the disc and more.

David Fleming
David Fleming is from Murray, Kentucky. Between college, David worked for the Public Affairs Division of the USS Ranger’s radio and television station. He has served with NPR member stations for over 30 years and also works as a visual artist specializing in temporary Sharpie tattoos. Hear David Fleming weekdays on All Things Considered.
